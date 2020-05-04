Coronavirus case count continues to climb; Westville prison has 79 newly sickened

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lake County is closing in on having 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.

Region fatalities include 97 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, seven in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to ISDH and local health departments.

Lake County's positive case total increased to 2,089, up from 2,036 the previous day. Porter County increased by four to 266 cases, according to the Porter County Health Department.

LaPorte County, which has also been reporting data independently of ISDH, reported 233 cases on Monday, up from 226 reported on Saturday. Eight people have died.

Jasper County remained at 36 cases on Monday. Newton County reported 62 cases, up one from the day before.

To the east, St. Joseph County has 668, up from 658 cases on Sunday. Twenty people have died in the county from the respiratory disease.