Coronavirus case count continues to climb; Westville prison has 79 newly sickened

Lake County is closing in on having 2,100 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and private laboratories.
Region fatalities include 97 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, seven in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to ISDH and local health departments.
Lake County's positive case total increased to 2,089, up from 2,036 the previous day. Porter County increased by four to 266 cases, according to the Porter County Health Department.
LaPorte County, which has also been reporting data independently of ISDH, reported 233 cases on Monday, up from 226 reported on Saturday. Eight people have died.
Jasper County remained at 36 cases on Monday. Newton County reported 62 cases, up one from the day before.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 668, up from 658 cases on Sunday. Twenty people have died in the county from the respiratory disease.
Lake County community totals included: Hammond, 327, including 11 newly reported cases; Crown Point, 225, including five new cases; Merrillville, 208, including eight new cases; Dyer, 175, including five new cases; Hobart, 112, including four new cases; Munster, with no change from the day before, including one new case; Schererville, 101, including two new cases; Highland, 51, including two new cases; Griffith, 45, including two new cases; St. John, 34, including one new case; Cedar Lake, 32, with no change from the day before; Lowell, 28, with no change from the day before; Whiting, 28, including two new cases; Lake Station, 26, with one new case; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change, according to data from the Lake County Health Department.
East Chicago, which operates its own Health Department, showed 121 positive cases and six deaths as of Friday.
Gary, which also operates its own Health Department, reported Thursday a total of 114 positive cases and 15 deaths.
The Lake County Health Department lists 42 of its logged coronavirus cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other."
Porter County community totals included: Portage Township, 105, including four new cases; Center Township, 44, no change; Washington Township, 43, including one new case; Westchester Township, 22, no change; Union Township, 16, no change; Liberty Township, 12, no change; Boone Township, 11, no change; Porter Township, 6, no change; and Morgan Township, 4, no change. Pine, Pleasant and Jackson townships each have one logged case, according to the Porter County Health Dept.
LaPorte County community totals, reported Saturday by its local health department, included: LaPorte, 30; Michigan City, 27; Westville, 5; Union Mills, 2; and Trail Creek, 2. Mill Creek and Rolling Prairie each had one case.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 208 total positive cases in staff and inmates, up from 129 cases reported over the weekend. Westville's cases accounts for more than half of LaPorte County's cases. The Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has 10 cases, an increase of nine from the day before, the department said.
Marion County remains the most impacted with 6,327 cases and 363 deaths as of Sunday. Lake County, with 2,098 positive cases and 97 deaths, ranks next behind it in terms of statistics. The two counties are part of the exception to the new tentative schedule rolled out by Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow various businesses to reopen over several phases during the rest of spring and into summer.
Across Indiana, there were 20,507 positive cases recorded as of Sunday, up from 19,933, and 1,151 deaths, up 19 from the day before. A total of 113,297 Hoosiers have been tested.
There were 113 probable deaths also reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
New deaths were reported between April 30 and Saturday.
Data released Monday morning by the state was up to date as of midnight Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
ISDH is planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers will receive priority, but anyone who believes they may have been exposed or has symptoms can get tested, East Chicago's Health Department said.
ISDH is also planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Plymouth High School.
