Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

The Porter County Health Department stopped reporting case totals on weekends in March.

Statewide, 135,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, up 559 cases from the previous day.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,857 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,439 cases, which was unchanged from the previous day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.2% in Lake County, down from 6.4% the previous day; 6.5% in Porter County, up from 6.2%; 9.1% in LaPorte County, down from 10.7%; 4.7% in Newton County, up from 4.7%; and 9.1% in Jasper County, up from 7.6%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 39.6% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 39.5% the previous day.

To date, 2,305,943 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 6,707 from the day before, data showed.