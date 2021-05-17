Coronavirus claims at least 1 more life in NWI

At least one of six additional coronavirus deaths reported Monday in Indiana occurred in Northwest Indiana, updated health statistics showed.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported new deaths in Lake County and Porter County.
The Porter County Health Department, which reports data separately from the state, did not report any new deaths Monday.
The additional deaths brought the total number of Hoosiers killed by the virus to 13,096, including at least 1,558 in Northwest Indiana.
County totals included 977 in Lake, 215 in LaPorte, 49 in Jasper and 34 in Newton.
The state reported 311 deaths in Porter County, but Porter County Health Department coronavirus dashboard listed a total of 283 deaths.
Additional deaths reported Monday occurred between May 12 and 15. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 89,885 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state and Porter County data.
Totals included 54,249 in Lake County, up 80 from a day earlier; 18,735 in Porter County, up 113 from Friday; 12,086 in LaPorte County, up 13 from a day earlier; 3,726 in Jasper County, up six from a day earlier; and 1,089 in Newton County, up one from the day before.
The Porter County Health Department stopped reporting case totals on weekends in March.
Statewide, 135,999 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, up 559 cases from the previous day.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,857 cases, up five from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,439 cases, which was unchanged from the previous day, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana included 6.2% in Lake County, down from 6.4% the previous day; 6.5% in Porter County, up from 6.2%; 9.1% in LaPorte County, down from 10.7%; 4.7% in Newton County, up from 4.7%; and 9.1% in Jasper County, up from 7.6%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
A total of 39.6% of Indiana's total population have been fully vaccinated, up from 39.5% the previous day.
To date, 2,305,943 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated, up by 6,707 from the day before, data showed.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.