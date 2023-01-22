 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Counties with elevated risk of COVID down

Counties with elevated risk of COVID down

A pharmacist prepares to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots during an event hosted by the Chicago Department of Public Health at the Southwest Senior Center on Sept. 9, 2022, in Chicago.

 Scott Olson, file, Getty Images

The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week.

Only 20 of Indiana's 92 counties currently have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths last week, according to the CDC. The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions in the Hoosier State was 69.14.

Last week, Illinois had 10,967 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths. The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions for coronavirus in the Land of Lincoln was 173.43.

Cook, Will and Kankakee counties just across the state line from Northwest Indiana all have a moderate COVID-19 risk currently, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels continuing to decrease across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Rates of the XBB ‘Kraken’ variant, spreading throughout the East Coast, are slowly increasing in the Midwest, and we continue to monitor this new variant closely. However, we are fortunate at this time to see no increase in hospitalizations. IDPH is continuing to focus our efforts on preserving hospital capacity and protecting those Illinois residents most at risk for severe disease from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”

The CDC estimates 61% of Indiana residents over 5 years old and 75% of Illinois residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Currently, the risk of COVID-19 transmission is deemed low in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties in Northwest Indiana, according to the CDC.

