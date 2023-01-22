Counties with elevated risk of COVID down

The number of counties with an elevated risk of COVID-19 plunged from 61 in Illinois to 28 last week.
Only 20 of Indiana's 92 counties currently have an elevated risk, none of which are in Northwest Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Indiana had 2,960 new coronavirus cases and 74 deaths last week, according to the CDC. The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions in the Hoosier State was 69.14.
Last week, Illinois had 10,967 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths. The seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions for coronavirus in the Land of Lincoln was 173.43.
Cook, Will and Kankakee counties just across the state line from Northwest Indiana all have a moderate COVID-19 risk currently, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
“I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels continuing to decrease across Illinois,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Rates of the XBB ‘Kraken’ variant, spreading throughout the East Coast, are slowly increasing in the Midwest, and we continue to monitor this new variant closely. However, we are fortunate at this time to see no increase in hospitalizations. IDPH is continuing to focus our efforts on preserving hospital capacity and protecting those Illinois residents most at risk for severe disease from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.”
The CDC estimates 61% of Indiana residents over 5 years old and 75% of Illinois residents completed their primary series of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Currently, the risk of COVID-19 transmission is deemed low in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Jasper, Newton, Starke and Pulaski counties in Northwest Indiana, according to the CDC.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: NetPar golf simulator bar, Practically Magic Garden & Events and Casey's opening
Open
NetPar Golf keeps on expanding the golf season with its indoor golfing simulators that let people golf virtual versions of famous courses like Pebble Beach.
The indoor golf simulator first opened in Crown Point in 2021. It recently teed off in Munster's Centennial Village, is opening this week in West Lafayette and plans to open a fourth location in a new building under construction in Chesterton.
NetPar is both an upscale sports bar and an indoor golf simulator where customers can play simulated versions of more than 210 renowned courses from around the world, including St. Andrew in Scotland and Spyglass Hill in California.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Golfers rent TrackMan bays by the hour to play a virtual 18 holes mapped out with drones to be as realistic recreations as possible. The Munster location has six bays, up from the four in Crown Point.
"We've expanded the size of the bays. They're longer and wider," Marketing and Special Events Manager Courtney Stanley said. "People have been really complimentary of the larger bays. We've been expanding the course library every month, adding more and more courses."
NetPar Golf also employs a PGA Pro who offers golf lessons at both the Crown Point and Munster locations.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"He's a really big part of our winter operations," Stanley said. "He's run some courses, junior league sessions and drills."
NetPar liked West Lafayette because it is a bustling college town. People have been flooding NetPar's social media with messages asking when it will open.
NetPar came to Munster because it liked the location in the new Centennial Village mixed-used development next to the Centennial Park Golf Course.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"There are a lot of new restaurants and new businesses popping up there," Stanley said. "People are thinking golf when they go out to dinner or drinking there."
The NetPar in Munster includes a bar with beer, wine and liquor. Customers can drink at the bar, in a bay with their group or at a high-top table.
"It's a more high-end bar with specialty items and cocktails," she said. "There's definitely a wide whiskey and bourbon selection. It's a mix of mid- to high-end."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Unlike the Crown Point location, the Munster spot does not serve food. It is looking for food partners to bring in orders via DoorDash from outside, but does not have a kitchen.
NetPar has multiple televisions showing sports and will promote major golf tournaments like the Masters to encourage people to come in and golf while watching the action on television. It also will host birthday parties and corporate outings.
"It's a nice bar," Stanley said. "It's a great bar to go out with friends."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
NetPar will have live music and league play, including leagues for ladies and juniors. It has memberships for both individuals and corporations that offer perks like earlier priority booking tee times, 20% off golf lessons and discounts on merchandise.
While walk-ins are accepted, it's recommended golfers book in advance. The bays also have games, such as seeing how far they can drive or whether they can hit a bullseye.
"NetPar redefined indoor golf. We're taking it to the next level," she said. "We have exceptional customer service, the opportunity to play whatever game or course you want, and top-of-the-line games. It analyzes each swing so you get better. People who don't play can hang out and have a good time. There's a little bit of something for everyone."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"Our next jump is to Chesterton," she said. "We're looking to expand to new markets."
NetPar is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit netpar.golf, call 219-513-6283 or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Practically Magic Garden & Events took over the former Artful Garden location in Crown Point.
Bri Doyle and Kassie Hanger opened the home decor shop with a garden, which will soon start hosting events in the spring, summertime and fall.
The store at 611 N. Indiana Ave. sells house plants and home decor like lanterns, candles, flowers and everyday essentials. It has two sheds out back — one of which will be a second showroom for more home decor and the other of which will become a special events space.
"We'll have DIY parties, baby showers and wedding showers," Doyle said.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
They plan to convert a travel trailer in the back into a counter to serve coffee and other drinks for when customers roam the garden.
"In spring, it's jam-packed with annuals, flowers and hanging baskets everywhere you look," she said. "We'll be open from the beginning of May until December and then have live Christmas trees out there. We'll have fall festivals with pumpkins."
The garden will offer a selection of hanging baskets, potted plants, annuals, succulents, petunias and vegetable plants like tomatoes and cucumbers.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"When we bought it from the owner Liz (Messing) she told us to always have the vegetables people want," Doyle said. "They come in six packs you can put in your garden."
Both Doyle and Hanger grew up in Newton County and loved visiting the Artful Garden.
"It's a hidden garden. It's a gem full of flowers and trees," she said. "When we heard it was going to be closing we wanted to continue on with the beautiful garden we just loved and reached out to her. We just love the garden and love the history. We both have little kids and are so excited about the possibility of moving things in with the whole family."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
They named their new business after the movie "Practical Magic," which Hanger grew up watching over and over with her sisters.
"It's a sweet sister movie that means so much to us," she said. "Plus it's practically magic in the garden, so we put the two things together. It has such a great ambiance and serenity. You can meet new people and chitchat for 30 minutes. We want to run it for many years to come. This is a place where everybody is welcome."
In the future, they hope to expand the business, such as by adding a tea shop, selling snacks or having a bakery in a travel trailer come in.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A new Casey's convenience store and gas station is opening on Indianapolis Boulevard near Cabela's in Hammond. It's now under construction near the entrance to the Cabela's and Super Walmart big-box stores, which have anchored a lot of new commercial development just off the Borman Expressway in Hammond in recent years.
"They have been delayed, but have started up again," Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said.
Iowa-based Casey's was founded in 1968 and has grown to more than 2,400 locations.
It's known for sandwiches, snacks, breakfast items and especially its pizza, which has a cult following. Casey's delivers its pizza and was in fact the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States in 2021 despite only being in 16 states.
It has locations across Northwest Indiana, including in Dyer, Griffith, Crown Point, Valparaiso, Hebron and Lowell. It's especially popular in more rural communities like Remington, DeMotte and Wheatfield.
Joseph S. Pete
