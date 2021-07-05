 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 testing site to offer one-dose vaccines
alert urgent

COVID-19 testing site to offer one-dose vaccines

Virus Outbreak

A pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Janssen, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on April 30 at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. 

 VIRGINIA MAYO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College's drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing now is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Vaccinations are available three days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing is available on those days as well as on Saturdays, and no appointment is needed.

The site is located in the northwest parking lot at SSC's main campus at 15800 State St.

South Suburban also has opened a second testing site at its Oak Forest Center, 16333 Kilbourn Ave., through the SHIELD Illinois program. That site is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, but hours may expand if demand increases.

To schedule an appointment for the Oak Forest site, individuals must create a SHIELD Illinois account by going to Portal.shieldillinois.com and using this code: df5brbrj.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan forces guard Bagram airbase

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts