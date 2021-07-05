COVID-19 testing site to offer one-dose vaccines

SOUTH HOLLAND — South Suburban College's drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing now is offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Vaccinations are available three days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Testing is available on those days as well as on Saturdays, and no appointment is needed.

The site is located in the northwest parking lot at SSC's main campus at 15800 State St.

South Suburban also has opened a second testing site at its Oak Forest Center, 16333 Kilbourn Ave., through the SHIELD Illinois program. That site is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, but hours may expand if demand increases.

To schedule an appointment for the Oak Forest site, individuals must create a SHIELD Illinois account by going to Portal.shieldillinois.com and using this code: df5brbrj.

