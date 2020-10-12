 Skip to main content
Crash kills 1 on I-57 at Sibley, closes all northbound lanes, police say
breaking urgent

Highway traffic stock
The Associated Press

One person was killed in a crash early Monday on Interstate 57 at Sibley Boulevard in Chicago's south suburbs, closing all northbound lanes in the area, Illinois State Police said.

Police responded about 3:40 a.m. and were still at the scene of the crash as of 6:30 a.m., dispatchers said.

Illinois Department of Transportation cameras showed police also responded to a separate crash about 6:16 a.m. on northbound I-57 at I-294. That crash involved no injuries, officials said.

Drivers on I-57 were being diverted off Sibley Boulevard while police continued their investigation of the fatal crash. Lanes are expected to be closed until about 7:30 a.m. or later, police said.

Police did not immediately disclose details on the crash, citing an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com throughout the day for updates.

