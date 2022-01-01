Crashes reported as snow blankets Region

Emergency crews were responding to multiple slide-offs, spin-outs and crashes along Region roads Saturday as snow began accumulating.

Parts of northern Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and Cook and Will counties in Illinois could see up to 7 inches of snow by the storm's end, while areas to the south were expected to see lower totals.

Three to 5 inches of snow could fall in much of LaPorte County, according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy freezing drizzle was possible in parts of Newton and Jasper counties, forecasters said.

A winter storm warning was in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and Cook County and part of Will County in Illinois.

A travel advisory was issued for Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The advisory means "routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas."

LaPorte County was under a winter weather advisory until noon Sunday.

The heaviest snow was expected Saturday evening into Sunday, forecasters said.