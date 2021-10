Crete man dies after crash in Lowell

LOWELL — A 19-year-old man died Thursday after a crash on the east side of town, officials said.

Marcus Demitroulas, of Crete, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago after the crash about 1:35 a.m. in the 17800 block of Holtz Road in Lowell, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Chicago police and Lowell police.

Demitroulas was transferred to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department was investigating the crash, Lowell Police Chief James Woestman said.

