CHICAGO — A 24-year-woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway near 75th Street, police said.
Police have closed all lanes of Interstate 94 in the area as they investigate the shooting, Illinois State Police said.
Drivers heading into Chicago should consider alternate routes.
The woman suffered several gunshots to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition, Chicago police said.
She was a passenger in a car driven by a 32-year-old man, who stopped in the first block of West 59th Street. The man was not wounded.
When Chicago police learned the shooting occurred on the expressway, they turned the investigation over to Illinois State Police.
State police said all lanes were expected to remain closed until between 7:15 and 7:45 a.m.