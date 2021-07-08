Dolton mourns death of veteran firefighter

DOLTON — Veteran firefighter Robert Morgan, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, is being remembered as someone who embraced adventure and devoted his life to public service.
Morgan, 50, was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday morning, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard said in a statement. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
"My son was a national and international traveler," said Sandra Morgan, Morgan's mother. "He was an adventurer. He loved zip-lining, bungee jumping, parachuting out of airplanes. He even got a chance to fly a plane once."
A Calumet City native who graduated from Thornwood High School and Western Illinois University, Morgan was equally passionate about serving others, his mother said.
Morgan was a social worker after college and was looking through job listings for his clients one day.
"He happened to see that Dolton was hiring (firefighters)," Sandra Morgan said. "He called me and asked me how would I feel about him becoming a firefighter. I told him, 'I wouldn't run into a burning building, that's your thing.'"
Morgan was set to observe his 21st anniversary in the department on July 17. He had served in a variety of capacities, including most recently as fire engineer.
"Today our hearts are heavy as our beloved Robert has made his transition," Henyard said in a statement. "Robert was a tireless worker and one of the most genuine persons within our administration. His contributions not only to the upward mobility of the Dolton Fire Department, but to the Dolton community at large were second to none."
Henyard said Morgan was scheduled to fly home Tuesday night and return to work on Wednesday morning.
"Fire Engineer Morgan has been a dedicated member of the Fire Department for 21 years, serving our residents proudly," Fire Chief Pete McCain said in a statement. "Bobby was a son, a father and a great friend. He was loved by all and will be missed by his first service family."
In addition to his mother, Morgan is survived by his daughter, Aliyah. Funeral arrangements are pending.