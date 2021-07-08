Dolton mourns death of veteran firefighter

DOLTON — Veteran firefighter Robert Morgan, who died unexpectedly on Wednesday while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, is being remembered as someone who embraced adventure and devoted his life to public service.

Morgan, 50, was found dead in his hotel room on Wednesday morning, Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard said in a statement. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

"My son was a national and international traveler," said Sandra Morgan, Morgan's mother. "He was an adventurer. He loved zip-lining, bungee jumping, parachuting out of airplanes. He even got a chance to fly a plane once."

A Calumet City native who graduated from Thornwood High School and Western Illinois University, Morgan was equally passionate about serving others, his mother said.

Morgan was a social worker after college and was looking through job listings for his clients one day.

"He happened to see that Dolton was hiring (firefighters)," Sandra Morgan said. "He called me and asked me how would I feel about him becoming a firefighter. I told him, 'I wouldn't run into a burning building, that's your thing.'"