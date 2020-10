Cadillac smashes through Dolton home's brick wall

DOLTON — Officials are expected to investigate the structural integrity of a Dolton home after it was struck on its west side Sunday morning by a tan Cadillac.

At least one person is believed to have been transported from the scene in an ambulance following the crash that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and Dearborn Street.

The Cadillac apparently left the roadway, struck a tree and then crashed into the home, hitting a gas meter and breaking through the brick exterior wall.

The odor of natural gas was overwhelming when police arrived at the scene. Utility service ultimately was shut off to the home and yellow crime scene tape stretched around it.

It was discovered the impact of the crash pushed an interior steel beam that provides support for the floor joists out the other end of the home, likely impacting the structural integrity of the house.

The vehicle later was removed by flatbed tow truck. Dolton and Harvey police, and Dolton firefighters, responded to the scene.

