Dolton distributes 20,000 toys to kids

DOLTON — South suburban Dolton distributed 20,000 toys to kids Friday.

The Doton Park District, Dolton Park Board of Commissioners and Universal Prayer Tower hosted a Christmas in July Toy Giveaway at the Lester Long Fieldhouse at 14700 S. Evers St. in Dolton on Friday afternoon and evening.

“We know some families are having a tough time keeping up with the rising cost of living and while the kids are home during the summer break we want to help. Our mission is to show everyone that God gives all the time, not just on birthdays and holidays,” Commissioner Kevin Boens said.

The toys were given to kids of all ages, from newborns through the age of 17 in an event organizers hope to make annual.

“We are honored to have Universal Prayer Tower and community leaders partnering with us to ensure we still spread joy to area children,” Board President Cleo Jones said.

For more information, visit doltonparkdistrict.org or call (708) 841-2111

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.