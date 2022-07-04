 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolton distributes 20,000 toys to kids

Dolton Parks District distributes 20,000 toys

The Dolton Parks District distributed 20,000 toys.

 Joseph S. Pete

DOLTON — South suburban Dolton distributed 20,000 toys to kids Friday.

The Doton Park District, Dolton Park Board of Commissioners and Universal Prayer Tower hosted a Christmas in July Toy Giveaway at the Lester Long Fieldhouse at 14700 S. Evers St. in Dolton on Friday afternoon and evening.

“We know some families are having a tough time keeping up with the rising cost of living and while the kids are home during the summer break we want to help. Our mission is to show everyone that God gives all the time, not just on birthdays and holidays,” Commissioner Kevin Boens said.

The toys were given to kids of all ages, from newborns through the age of 17 in an event organizers hope to make annual. 

“We are honored to have Universal Prayer Tower and community leaders  partnering with us to ensure we still spread joy to area children,” Board President Cleo Jones said.

For more information, visit doltonparkdistrict.org or call (708) 841-2111

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

