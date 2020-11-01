 Skip to main content
Man in serious condition after being shot by Dolton police, mayor says
Man in serious condition after being shot by Dolton police, mayor says

Police stock
Times file photo

DOLTON — A man who refused commands to drop a gun was shot Saturday night by Dolton police, Mayor Riley Rogers said during a Sunday news conference.

Rogers said police responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 15000 block of Irving Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Saturday and "located a black male subject fitting the description of the offender."

Rogers said the man refused commands to show his hands and "began to flee."

After police caught up with the man and again ordered him to show his hands, Rogers said, "the offender reached into his waist and secured a weapon. ... The offender eventually raised his weapon and pointed it at officers.

"In turn, the officers fired their weapons, striking the offender."

Rogers said the man, who is "19 to 20" years old and not a Dolton resident, is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital.

The mayor said the two male officers both had body cameras that were operating during the incident. Rogers said the footage has been downloaded and sent to the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit, which is investigating the shooting.

Rogers said the video will be shown to the man's family and then will be released to the public "as soon as possible."

This is the second officer-involved shooting in Dolton this year, Rogers said.

