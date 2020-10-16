 Skip to main content
No one injured in afternoon shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway
No one injured in afternoon shooting on Bishop Ford Freeway

DOLTON — No one was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Bishop Ford Freeway, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3:13 p.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 94 at Sibley Boulevard, according to the Illinois State Police.

Neither the driver of the vehicle involved, a 30-year-old man from Harrisburg, Illinois, nor the passenger, a 53-year-old woman from University Park, were injured, police said.

The shots were fired from an unknown vehicle also traveling southbound, police said.

Southbound lanes of the freeway were shut down during the afternoon rush hour for the investigation, with traffic diverted off the Bishop Ford at Dolton Avenue. All lanes were reopened by 7 p.m.

Anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of the shooting is asked to call the ISP at (847) 294-4400. Callers may remain anonymous.

