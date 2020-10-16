Two men who were fatally shot in Dolton parking lot are identified

John J. Watkins, file, The Times
DOLTON — The identities of two men who died in a store parking lot on Thursday afternoon have been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The victims were identified as Bourama Thera, 58, of Dolton, and Darquise Welch, 30, of Phoenix, Illinois.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. in the Menards parking lot at 14275 Lincoln Ave., according to the medical examiner. Thera and Welch were pronounced dead at 5:44 and 5:46 p.m., respectively.
According to NBC5 Chicago, Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes confirmed two people were fatally shot in the Menards parking lot. Holmes said one of the victims was not an intended target, according to the NBC5 report.
