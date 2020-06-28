Driver fatally crashes on I-80 exit ramp

LANSING — A driver fatally struck a light pole on the eastbound Torrence Avenue exit ramp from Interstate 80 early Sunday morning.
Preliminary investigation shows a 2005 black Cadillac, driven by Andres Hernandez, 23, of Northlake, Illinois, was traveling on the exit ramp around 1:46 a.m. when he lost control for unknown reasons and struck a light pole, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.
Hernandez sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the scene, the release states.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Harvey, was transported to an area hospital after he also sustained life-threatening injuries, the release states.
The exit ramp was closed around 2:41 a.m. for investigation and cleanup. The ramp was reopened around 5:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
