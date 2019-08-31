LANSING — One person was sent to the hospital early Saturday after being partially ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 80.
Illinois State Police is investigating the crash that occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday on I-80 westbound at Torrence Avenue.
ISP said in a news release Saturday the 2019 black Hyundai sedan was traveling on I-80 when the vehicle struck the right wall. The Hyundai subsequently struck the rear of a semitrailer before coming to a rest.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Hyundai, was partially ejected and was not wearing a seat belt at time of traffic crash, ISP said. The driver, whose identity and gender was not released, was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.
The right two lanes of I-80 were closed for about an hour and a half after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.