Crash
Jonathan Miano, The Times

LANSING — One person was sent to the hospital early Saturday after being partially ejected from a car during a crash on Interstate 80. 

Illinois State Police is investigating the crash that occurred just after 4 a.m. Saturday on I-80 westbound at Torrence Avenue.

ISP said in a news release Saturday the 2019 black Hyundai sedan was traveling on I-80 when the vehicle struck the right wall. The Hyundai subsequently struck the rear of a semitrailer before coming to a rest.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the Hyundai, was partially ejected and was not wearing a seat belt at time of traffic crash, ISP said. The driver, whose identity and gender was not released, was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

The right two lanes of I-80 were closed for about an hour and a half after the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Porter County General Assignment Reporter

Emily covers Porter County news and features for The Times. A transplant from NW Ohio to NWI, Emily loves talking to people and hearing their stories. She graduated from the University of Toledo in 2018 and believes all dogs are good dogs.