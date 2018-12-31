EAST CHICAGO — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.
Kira Williams was reported missing Dec. 14 by her mother after leaving home without permission, East Chicago police Lt. Marguerite Wilder said.
Kira texted that she would return on a specific day, but did not show up. She may be in the Chicago area, police said.
Kira was last seen wearing blue jeans, white gym shoes, and a blue and gray windbreaker.
Anyone with information about Kira's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Angelo Machuca at 219-391-8400.