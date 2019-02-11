A stretch of northbound Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and Grand Avenue is closed due to structural damage, according to Times of Northwest Indiana partner NBC 5.
The shutdown was expected to impact drive times Monday night, including for those driving to and from Northwest Indiana.
The damage is expected to be temporarily fixed by Tuesday night, NBC 5 reported.
A crack in a steel beam that supports the roadway was discovered by a Chicago Department of Transportation crew in the area, according to officials.
No injuries or damage to vehicles had been reported as of Monday afternoon, officials said, according to NBC.
Extreme cold weather caused the damage, a CDOT spokesperson said.
That stretch of road was last inspected in June 2017, the spokesperson said, according to NBC 5. Its next inspection scheduled for the same month of this year. Crews noticed the damage about 10 a.m. Monday.
Crews were working to install a shoring tower as quickly as possible under the viaduct structure that carries northbound Lake Shore Drive, Ald. Brendan Reilly said in an email to residents, according to NBC 5.
The Chicago Police Department said northbound traffic was being diverted at Randolph as the bridge was being surveyed. The ramp from eastbound Randolph to northbound LSD was also closed, according to NBC 5.
Access to northbound Lake Shore Drive was available from Lower Wacker Drive and the entrance ramp at Grand Avenue.