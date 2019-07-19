The three-day, excessive heat warning issued Wednesday by the National Weather Service is almost over for residents of Northwest Indiana, ending Saturday evening.
High temperatures that are expected to reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 110 and 117 degrees prompted the Region-wide warning that also extends to parts of Northern Illinois.
NWS officials said hot and humid weather can make for a potentially dangerous combination, especially for the elderly, children, pets and those with pre-existing heath conditions.
"The cumulative effects of temperatures and heat index values this high could lead to heat related illnesses with prolonged exposure," officials said. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
In response to the heat wave, the Midwest Collegiate League has canceled several games this weekend, including the Friday and Saturday match-ups for the Northwest Indiana Oilmen.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
"With forecasted highs of nearly 100 degrees and the heat index expected to reach three figures, the league has called off games for precautionary reasons to look out for the safety of players, coaches, umpires, spectators and staff members," according to a MCL news release.
The Oilmen will resume play Monday evening against the U.S. Military All-Stars at Oil City Stadium for a "patriotic display of America and America’s pastime" in recognition of Military Appreciation Day.
Communities in the Region may be offering cooling centers due to the hot temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming and cooling centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours. Are we missing a location? Is a listed location no longer valid? Email our editors at newstips@nwi.com.
Click here for a look at our list of local pools and splash pads.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.