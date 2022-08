Families seek answers after 2 boaters go missing

EAST CHICAGO — The families of two men last seen leaving the Robert A. Pastrick Marina nearly two weeks ago on a 30-foot boat were continuing to seek answers Monday in their disappearances.

Curtis Herron and Dexter Sain, both 36 and of Chicago, left the marina about 8:30 a.m. July 27 with a dog aboard and headed toward Illinois, East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said.

Marina staff told police Herron arrived July 26 with paperwork showing he was the new owner of a boat in storage, he said.

Employees helped Herron launch the boat about 3 p.m. July 26, he said.

Herron's sister, Tatiana Herron, said the boat was a 30-foot white Bayliner named Cindy Ann.

Surveillance video from the marina showed Herron tied the boat off at Pier D for a couple of hours and then moved it to a fuel dock, where he remained overnight, Rivera said. The men were later seen leaving the marina on the boat.

Family members began contacting authorities several days later, after losing contact with both men, he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been searching for Herron's boat but has not found any clues, Rivera said.

Video from the marina didn't show any signs of foul play, Rivera said.

Officials with the East Chicago Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation police and U.S. Coast Guard planned to meet Tuesday to discuss next steps in their investigation.

Anyone who may have seen Herron's boat or has information about Herron or Sain's whereabouts is asked to call East Chicago police at 219-391-8500.