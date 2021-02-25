 Skip to main content
FBI seeks vehicle associated with carjackings; suspects armed and dangerous
alert urgent

FBI seeks vehicle associated with carjackings; suspects armed and dangerous

web vehicle.JPG

The FBI said anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911. 

 Provided

CHICAGO — The FBI is searching for a stolen vehicle that has been connected to a series of carjackings in Chicagoland, authorities said. 

On Friday the FBI released images of a Dodge Durango with an Illinois license plate of "S33 9713." The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint and police are working to track its location. 

The FBI warned that people should not approach this vehicle. The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The carjackings the vehicle has believed to have been connected to have happened this past week.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has information on the carjackings should call 911, the FBI said. Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information was released. 

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

