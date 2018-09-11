LANSING — Firefighters worked to extricate the driver of a semitrailer that barreled into an apartment building early Tuesday in the 18400 block of Torrence Avenue.
The force of the impact caused the building's brick facade to collapse and damaged a window in a downstairs unit. Tire marks marred the grass in front of the building.
No information about the extent of any injuries has been released yet.
A neighbor said he heard the sound of brakes just before the crash.
Torrence is closed in both directions at 184th Street because of the crash, police said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.