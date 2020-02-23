Firm subject to environmental cleanup seeks to expand Gary footprint

Felony charges once levied against Critser and his firm for the wetland violations fell by the wayside in 2014 when Lake County prosecutors dismissed the case for what appears to have been insufficient evidence. As part of the IDEM cleanup order, Critser was not required to admit to any wrongdoing.

Cleanup at 7318 West 15th Ave. is far from over.

IDEM officials said last week the wetland remediation work has temporarily paused to determine if the proposed remediation will have adverse impacts on two Superfund sites adjacent to Critser's property.

"While the proposed work at GMS would likely help alleviate some of the drainage issues adjacent property owners have experienced, stockpiling and construction on the GMS property could potentially affect remedies in place at the Superfund sites, including shifts in groundwater flow and destruction of monitoring wells," IDEM said.

Work on the site is on hold until August 2020 to allow IDEM, EPA and its contractors to evaluate the potential impact of the stormwater pollution plan and to craft a solution that is beneficial for all parties and the public," according to IDEM.

Critser denied any wrongdoing last week, reaffirming he only agreed to the IDEM enforcement order to "get along with IDEM" and "take care of" the property.