Flash flood watch issued as rain soaks Region

Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs were under a flash flood watch through Monday morning as rain continued to soak the Region.

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches were expected, with higher totals possible in isolated areas, the National Weather Service said.

Steady rain could lead to ponding on roads and low-lying areas, though the greatest risk for heavy rainfall was south of U.S. 30, forecasters said. Drivers should turn around if the encounter high water, and residents along rivers, creeks and other waterways should take precautions.

Counties affected by the flash flood watch included Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper in Indiana and Cook and Will counties in Illinois.

The Little Calumet River from Cline Avenue in Hammond downstream to its confluence with Thorn Creek in South Holland was under a flood warning until Tuesday afternoon.

The Little Calumet River at the Munster gauge off Hohman Avenue was expected rise above a 12-foot flood stage Sunday night and crest early Monday afternoon at 14 feet, the weather service said.

Areas outside the levee-protected area in Hammond and Munster become inundated at 12.5 feet. Major flood stage begins at 17 feet, and the river's record high was 17.3 feet.