Jon L. Hendricks | The Times Portage - A severe thunderstorm front rolls through a Portage farm field just south of U.S. 6 Monday, June 21, 2010.

Some areas are under a flood advisory until 6:45 p.m. Monday as thunderstorms with heavy rains pummel the Region, according to the National Weather Service. 

At 4:49 p.m., a Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall have the potential to cause urban and small stream flooding in Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, East Chicago, Schererville, Lansing, Munster, Griffith and communities in the south suburbs. 

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, along with drainage areas and other low-lying spots, according to the NWS. 

The advisory is set to expire at 6:45 p.m.

