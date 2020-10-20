Aircraft crashes on Illinois 394 with injuries to pilot, causing shutdown of southbound lanes

FORD HEIGHTS — A small aircraft has been reported as crashing into woods off of Ill. 394 near Glenwood Dyer Road.

The pilot was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, said Illinois State Trooper Gabriela Ugarte.

At 5:09 p.m. Tuesday a downed aircraft was reported at the area, causing southbound lanes of I-394 near the crash to be closed. As of 5:50 p.m., the northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 30 were shut down for the investigation.

Authorities said the plane crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and State Route 394 for unknown reasons, Illinois State Police said. The aircraft landed in woods on the right side of the interstate.

Illinois State troopers and Cook County sheriff’s officers are on scene.

The investigation is fresh and ongoing and more information will be released by authorities.