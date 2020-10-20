Aircraft crashes on Illinois 394 with injuries to pilot, causing shutdown of southbound lanes

FORD HEIGHTS — A small aircraft has been reported as crashing into woods off of Ill. 394 near Glenwood Dyer Road.
The pilot was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, said Illinois State Trooper Gabriela Ugarte.
At 5:09 p.m. Tuesday a downed aircraft was reported at the area, causing southbound lanes of I-394 near the crash to be closed. As of 5:50 p.m., the northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 30 were shut down for the investigation.
Authorities said the plane crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and State Route 394 for unknown reasons, Illinois State Police said. The aircraft landed in woods on the right side of the interstate.
Illinois State troopers and Cook County sheriff’s officers are on scene.
The investigation is fresh and ongoing and more information will be released by authorities.
Check back at nwi.com for updates
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!