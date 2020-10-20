 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aircraft crashes on Illinois 394 with injuries to pilot, causing shutdown of southbound lanes
breaking urgent

Aircraft crashes on Illinois 394 with injuries to pilot, causing shutdown of southbound lanes

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash aircraft

Police have blocked off the bridge going east to Ill. 394, an eyewitness said. 

 Provided by Michelle Fahey

FORD HEIGHTS — A small aircraft has been reported as crashing into woods off of Ill. 394 near Glenwood Dyer Road. 

The pilot was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, said Illinois State Trooper Gabriela Ugarte.

At 5:09 p.m. Tuesday a downed aircraft was reported at the area, causing southbound lanes of I-394 near the crash to be closed. As of 5:50 p.m., the northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 30 were shut down for the investigation. 

Authorities said the plane crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and State Route 394 for unknown reasons, Illinois State Police said. The aircraft landed in woods on the right side of the interstate. 

Illinois State troopers and Cook County sheriff’s officers are on scene. 

The investigation is fresh and ongoing and more information will be released by authorities.

Check back at nwi.com for updates

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts