Ford Heights schools briefly on lockdown as police swarm scene at liquor store
FORD HEIGHTS — A district-wide school lockdown was in effect for about an hour early Wednesday after police converged outside a liquor store a half-mile away from Cottage Grove Upper Grade Center, officials said.

The lockdown went into effect at 9:30 and was lifted about 10:45 a.m., according to Ford Heights Assistant Superintendent of Business Administration and Operations Coretta Jackson.

Cook County Sheriff's police were seen about 11 a.m. outside New Way Food and Liquor, 1301-1399 Lexington Ave. The perimeter of the store was surrounded by crime tape, and police were seen collecting evidence.

About the same time, sheriff's squad cars blocked the entrance to Cottage Grove at 800 14th St.

A witness at the scene reported seeing a helicopter circling above the liquor store minutes earlier.

Police at the scene declined to confirm the nature of the incident and referred questions to the Cook County Sheriff's Press and Communications office. A spokesperson there did not immediately provide information.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

