Pilot of downed plane dies after crashing on Ill. 394

FORD HEIGHTS — The pilot of a small airplane that crashed Tuesday into the woods of Ill. 394 near Glenwood Dyer Road has died.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the pilot as Lawrence Jagmin, 70, of Frankfort, Illinois.
Jagmin was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash. Police initially said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The Stoddard-Hamilton Glasair III aircraft was reported downed about 5:10 p.m. in the area, causing southbound lanes of Ill. 394 near the crash to be closed.
The northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 30 were shut down about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday morning. The ramps likely will be closed for several more hours Wednesday, police said.
Authorities said the plane crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and Ill. 394 for unknown reasons, Illinois State Police said. The aircraft landed in woods on the right side of the interstate.
Several additional agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, responded to the scene late Tuesday. The FAA continues to investigate.
No additional information was released as of Wednesday morning.
