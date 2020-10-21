 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pilot of downed plane dies after crashing on Ill. 394
breaking top story urgent

Pilot of downed plane dies after crashing on Ill. 394

{{featured_button_text}}
Plane Crash 394 MAIN

An aerial shot provided by NBC 5 Chicago shows a portion of the crash site on Illinois 394. The plane is in a wooded area and the tail is slightly visible at the top middle of the photo. 

 Provided by NBC 5 Chicago

FORD HEIGHTS — The pilot of a small airplane that crashed Tuesday into the woods of Ill. 394 near Glenwood Dyer Road has died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the pilot as Lawrence Jagmin, 70, of Frankfort, Illinois.

Jagmin was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries sustained in the crash. Police initially said his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Stoddard-Hamilton Glasair III aircraft was reported downed about 5:10 p.m. in the area, causing southbound lanes of Ill. 394 near the crash to be closed.

The northbound and southbound ramps to U.S. 30 were shut down about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and remained closed Wednesday morning. The ramps likely will be closed for several more hours Wednesday, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities said the plane crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and Ill. 394 for unknown reasons, Illinois State Police said. The aircraft landed in woods on the right side of the interstate.

Several additional agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, responded to the scene late Tuesday. The FAA continues to investigate.

No additional information was released as of Wednesday morning.

Check nwi.com for updates as this story develops.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts