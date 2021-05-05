Shooting at liquor store caused Ford Heights schools to go on lockdown, police say

FORD HEIGHTS — A district-wide school lockdown was in effect for about an hour early Wednesday after there was a shooting at a liquor store a half-mile away from Cottage Grove Upper Grade Center, officials said.

Just after 9 a.m. Cook County sheriff’s police responded to a report of an aggravated battery with a firearm in the 1300 block of East Lincoln Highway in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

Police arrived to find a 25-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds in his legs and hand, police said. Officers immediately began lifesaving measures to keep the man alive as paramedics headed to the scene.

The man was taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields, where he remains in stable condition with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The lockdown went into effect at 9:30 and was lifted about 10:45 a.m., according to Ford Heights Assistant Superintendent of Business Administration and Operations Coretta Jackson.

Cook County sheriff's police established a crime scene outside New Way Food and Liquor, 1301-1399 Lexington Ave. The perimeter of the store was surrounded by crime tape, and police were seen collecting evidence.