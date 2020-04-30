Forecasters warn of wind, flooding, lakeshore erosion as rain continues

Winds in LaPorte County could be 20 to 35 mph with gust up to 45 mph, causing waves of 8 to 14 feet and occasionally 18 feet, forecasters said.

High waves were expected to wash over piers and jetties. Onlookers who don't keep a distance could be swept into the lake by large waves, forecasters said.

A warning means flooding is occurring or imminent. Residents near the shore should be on alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property, the weather service said.

The Little Calumet River was at 11.7 feet early Thursday. Flood stage is 12 feet, and the river was expected to rise to 12.2 feet by Thursday morning, the weather service said.

Little Calumet River Basin Commission Executive Director Dan Repay said officials are keeping a close eye on water levels, but there were no imminent flooding concerns.

The Kankakee River from Interstate 65 to the Indiana/Illinois state line was expected to rise to 11.1 feet by Friday morning, not high enough to threaten low-lying residences along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts, forecasters said.