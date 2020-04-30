Forecasters warn of wind, flooding, lakeshore erosion as rain continues

7 Day Forecast
Gusty winds and rain continued Thursday morning across Northwest Indiana, while lakeshore and river flood warnings remained in effect.
High winds and record-high lake levels were likely to increase erosion along Lake Michigan's already battered shoreline, according to the National Weather Service.
Farther south, minor flooding was predicted for the Little Calumet River at Munster and the Kankakee River at Shelby.
A wind advisory for Lake and Porter counties was in effect until 3 p.m.
Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph were expected.
Driving conditions could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Because of saturated soil, trees in poor soil condition may be blown over, the weather service said.
NIPSCO's outage map showed about 1,500 customers were without power about 7 a.m., including more than 1,300 in Gary.
A lakeshore flood warning remained in effect until 10 p.m. for part of Lake County and Porter County and until 7 p.m. in LaPorte County, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters predicted gusty northerly winds at the lakeshore of up to 45 to 50 mph, with waves of 9 to 13 feet and occasionally 17 feet, in Lake and Porter counties.
Winds in LaPorte County could be 20 to 35 mph with gust up to 45 mph, causing waves of 8 to 14 feet and occasionally 18 feet, forecasters said.
High waves were expected to wash over piers and jetties. Onlookers who don't keep a distance could be swept into the lake by large waves, forecasters said.
A warning means flooding is occurring or imminent. Residents near the shore should be on alert for rising water and take appropriate action to protect life and property, the weather service said.
The Little Calumet River was at 11.7 feet early Thursday. Flood stage is 12 feet, and the river was expected to rise to 12.2 feet by Thursday morning, the weather service said.
Little Calumet River Basin Commission Executive Director Dan Repay said officials are keeping a close eye on water levels, but there were no imminent flooding concerns.
The Kankakee River from Interstate 65 to the Indiana/Illinois state line was expected to rise to 11.1 feet by Friday morning, not high enough to threaten low-lying residences along Bluegrass Road and in Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts, forecasters said.
