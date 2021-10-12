Former library board members dispute mayor's allegations of 'malfeasance'

George Grenchik, another board member appointed by Markiewicz-Qualkinbush, said he went to the library on Friday after hearing it had been closed, trying to find out what happened.

While at the library, Grenchik said he was handed a phone by a city worker. Grenchik said Jones was on the line and told him to leave the building voluntarily or be escorted out.

Grenchik said he left voluntarily, and later that day he received both an email and a letter delivered by two Calumet City policemen saying he was "fired for obstructing an investigation."

Like Crivens, Grenchik said he saw no evidence of misconduct — "not even close" — during Hovanec's tenure.

He said the computers were intended for library patrons' use, and not for staff as Jones alleged, and that he saw no evidence of unnecessary stockpiling of supplies.

"I talked to several employees who said she was the best director they ever had," Grenchik said.

The library remained closed on Tuesday. City officials did not respond to questions on when it would reopen and who would be in charge in the wake of Hovanec's departure after less than a year on the job.