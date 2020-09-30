Glenwood to host electronic recycling, prescription drug disposal event on Saturday

GLENWOOD — Looking to get rid of that old television or laptop? Circle Saturday on your calendar.

The Village of Glenwood and Mayor Ronald J. Gardiner, in partnership with Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart and Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller, D-6th, is hosting a recycling event at 9 a.m. Saturday at 1 S. Rebecca St. in the village.

Items accepted include TVs, electronics and prescription drugs. Document shredding also will be offered.

Tom Shaer, a senior adviser to Dart's Office of the Chief of Staff, said similar events have drawn a big response — one in Steger recently set a record by taking in 400 old TVs.

"It's a big part of what we do, because the sheriff believes the agency is not just law enforcement and running the biggest single-site jail in the country," Shaer said. "He sees it as more of a service agency."

The event will last till 11 a.m., or until the trucks are full, whichever comes first.

"We'd much rather have people recycling than have this stuff end up in a vacant lot or on the side of the road or in a landfill for the next hundred years," Shaer said.

For more information, call Joanne Alexander at 708-753-2400.