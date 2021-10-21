 Skip to main content
Glenwood to host party for its 150th birthday
urgent

GLENWOOD — Music, food and kids' activities will be featured when Glenwood throws a 150th birthday party for itself Saturday at Village Hall, 1 Asselborn Way.

Scales and Tales

The Scales and Tales traveling zoo will be in Glenwood on Saturday for the village's 150th birtday party.

The event runs from noon to 9 p.m., with a family fest scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. That includes the Scales and Tales traveling zoo, a magic and comedy show featuring Jeff Bibik, hay rides and games.

Bands and a beer tent will be featured from 4-9 p.m. along with food from Uncle Jack's BBQ and the Taco Truck.

The village, initially known as Hickory Bend, was a stop on the Underground Railroad and is home to Glenwood Academy, which was founded more than 130 years ago by Abraham Lincoln's son, Robert Todd Lincoln.

