Great Lakes Naval Station on lockdown, employees told to take cover
Great Lakes Naval Station on lockdown, employees told to take cover

Great Lakes Naval Station

The Main Gate at the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago. The station was on lockdown Friday morning as authorities looked for a "gate runner," according to NBC 5.

 Courtesy of NBC 5 Chicago

The Naval Station Great Lakes was on lockdown Friday morning as authorities looked for a "gate runner," according to NBC 5.

The station in North Chicago posted a message on Facebook urging people "take cover in nearest building or structure." Those inside were told to "run, hide, fight" and "await instruction." 

All gates were closed at the facility, NBC 5 said. 

St. Christopher Covelli with the Lake County Sheriff's office in Illinois said a car crashed in front of a gate at the facility and authorities were searching for a person inside the base, according to NBC 5.

A public information officer for the base confirmed all entrances were locked and the facility was on lockdown, NBC said. 

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.

