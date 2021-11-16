Metra plans $13 million upgrade for Metra Electric statiion

HARVEY — The 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard station on the Metra Electric Line is getting a $13 million rehab, its first major upgrade since the 1980s.
The Metra Board of Directors approved the $13 million project on Monday.
It's expected to take 15 months to complete and will include the replacement of the current concrete platform with a more durable composite version; the replacement of the current headhouse and passenger shelters; the addition of a canopy over most of the platform; and the installation of an elevator to provide access for people with disabilities.
Additional upgrades include a new entrance at street level with a covered stairway; new lighting; and the addition of bicycle parking.
