Metra plans $13 million upgrade for Metra Electric statiion

HARVEY — The 147th Street/Sibley Boulevard station on the Metra Electric Line is getting a $13 million rehab, its first major upgrade since the 1980s.

It's expected to take 15 months to complete and will include the replacement of the current concrete platform with a more durable composite version; the replacement of the current headhouse and passenger shelters; the addition of a canopy over most of the platform; and the installation of an elevator to provide access for people with disabilities.