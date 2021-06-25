High water reported on Borman Expressway; NWI under flash flood watch

Water was pooling on Interstate 80/94 early Friday, particularly in the westbound lanes between Cline and Kennedy avenues, Indiana State Police said.

Drivers who see debris or water covering the road should turn around and seek an alternate route, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.

"Treat traffic signals that are out as four-way stops, and never drive over downed power lines," INDOT said. "Take it slow out there, as there is a serious risk of hydroplaning and reduced visibility during the heaviest rainfall."

Forecasters have issued a flash flood watch for Northwest Indiana until Saturday morning.

Several more rounds of torrential rain could move through Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties through early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

A total of 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible during the two-day period, forecasters said.

In LaPorte County, another 2 to 3 inches of rain was expected — and possibly more locally — was expected during storms late Friday morning into early afternoon and again Friday night, according to the National Weather Service for northern Indiana.