High water reported on Borman Expressway; NWI under flash flood watch
breaking urgent

This crash is an example of what can happen when a flash flood happens across a roadway or a drain becomes backed up, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

Water was pooling on Interstate 80/94 early Friday, particularly in the westbound lanes between Cline and Kennedy avenues, Indiana State Police said. 

Drivers who see debris or water covering the road should turn around and seek an alternate route, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District.

"Treat traffic signals that are out as four-way stops, and never drive over downed power lines," INDOT said. "Take it slow out there, as there is a serious risk of hydroplaning and reduced visibility during the heaviest rainfall."

Forecasters have issued a flash flood watch for Northwest Indiana until Saturday morning.

Several more rounds of torrential rain could move through Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties through early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

A total of 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible during the two-day period, forecasters said.

In LaPorte County, another 2 to 3 inches of rain was expected — and possibly more locally — was expected during storms late Friday morning into early afternoon and again Friday night, according to the National Weather Service for northern Indiana.

Flooding of low-lying areas, including farm fields, ditches and roads, was possible. Water levels in rivers and streams also could rise.

A flash flood watch means "rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts," NWS said.

Flash flooding is dangerous. People near rivers, creeks or other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared if flooding begins.

More rain was expected Sunday and could result in an extension of the flash flood watch, NWS said.

Drivers who encounter downed trees or power lines, traffic signals on state routes that aren't working should report them as quickly as possible to INDOT's 24/7 customer service center by calling 855-463-6848 or by visiting www.indot4u.com.

