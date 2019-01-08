High winds Tuesday are expected to give way to a cold snap that could cause daytime high temperatures to fall by more than 20 degrees compared to recent days.
Conditions could make travel difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Indiana Toll Road operators issued a wind ban until 9 p.m. Tuesday for the entire toll road for triple tractor-trailers, long-doubles, high-profile only, and high-profile oversize permit loads.
Winds are expected to increase to 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
A wind advisory for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties is set for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. In LaPorte County, a wind advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The strongest winds are expected between 2 and 9 p.m., forecasters said.
Some tree damage is expected, and loose objects that are not secured are likely to be blown around.
The winds are expected to give way to seasonably cold conditions for the remainder of the week, the weather service said.
High temperatures in the 20s are expected Wednesday and Thursday, followed by highs near 30 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Parts of LaPorte County could see 2 to 4 inches of lake-effect snow Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Wind chills from 5 to 10 are expected at times Wednesday night, forecasters said.
