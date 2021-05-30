 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Highland man collides with wrong-way driver on Dan Ryan
alert urgent

Highland man collides with wrong-way driver on Dan Ryan

  • Updated
Generic police car stock

CHICAGO — A truck driver from Highland was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in a collision that claimed two motorists' lives.

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police found the Highland man, 44-year-old Philip Johnson, was driving a 2017 red Freightliner semitrailer north of 63rd Street on southbound Interstate 94 in the local lanes at 10:54 a.m.

For unknown reasons, a 2014 gold Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 53-year-old Naperville man, was traveling north in the southbound local lanes and struck the Freightliner head-on. The impact caused the Equinox to then strike a southbound 2006 gray Nissan Sentra.

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

The Naperville man and two occupants of the Nissan, 66-year-old Francisco Sandoval, of Chicago, and a 66-year-old female, also of Chicago, were transported to an area hospital. The Naperville man and Chicago woman died from their life-threatening injuries. Sandoval sustained non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

The names of the deceased are being held at this time pending notification of family. It is unclear if Johnson sustained any injuries.

At 10:56 a.m. southbound traffic on I-94, including southbound ramps from 47th and 55th streets, were shut down for the crash investigation. Traffic was diverted to the southbound I-94 express lanes. All lanes and ramps were reopened at 6:49 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts