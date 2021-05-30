Highland man collides with wrong-way driver on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — A truck driver from Highland was struck head-on by a wrong-way driver Saturday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in a collision that claimed two motorists' lives.

A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police found the Highland man, 44-year-old Philip Johnson, was driving a 2017 red Freightliner semitrailer north of 63rd Street on southbound Interstate 94 in the local lanes at 10:54 a.m.

For unknown reasons, a 2014 gold Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a 53-year-old Naperville man, was traveling north in the southbound local lanes and struck the Freightliner head-on. The impact caused the Equinox to then strike a southbound 2006 gray Nissan Sentra.

The Naperville man and two occupants of the Nissan, 66-year-old Francisco Sandoval, of Chicago, and a 66-year-old female, also of Chicago, were transported to an area hospital. The Naperville man and Chicago woman died from their life-threatening injuries. Sandoval sustained non-life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

The names of the deceased are being held at this time pending notification of family. It is unclear if Johnson sustained any injuries.