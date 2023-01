Highland man dies in central Illinois car crash, state police say

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. — A 22-year-old Highland man died in a crash Friday after he drove across a median and hit another vehicle head-on, the Illinois State Police said Saturday.

The man, whose identity is awaiting notification of next of kin, was traveling north around 3 p.m. on Interstate 57 near mile marker 226.7 in central Illinois when he crossed the road for unknown reasons, state police said.

A 39-year-old woman from Winter Haven, Florida, was southbound in the same area when she was struck head-on by the Highland driver.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by the Champaign County coroner. The woman is being treated at the hospital for her injuries.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jennifer Jones Philip Reiner III Krystal Castillo Ryan Malarik Brian Cooper Ronnie Borolov Brandon Davis Jr. Blake Megquier Robert Dixon-White Roy Johnson Joel Brumm Jo Ann Calo Bridgette Nelson Chriselle Waters Amannda Fore Zachariah Vigil Nicholas Longstreet James Galburth III Jerrahmia Jones Travis Wheeler Kevin Ryan Zachary King Zachary Bearden Deonte France Kathleen Kain Robert Gilmer Jr. David McDonald Austin Wilson Patrick Kohler Ronnie Cislo Jacob Odea Virginia Petri