LANSING — A Homewood woman died Wednesday night after she was ejected from her car during a three-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 80 near Torrence Avenue, officials said.
Patricia Bailey, 24, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Troopers responded about 5:45 p.m. to a three-vehicle rollover crash, Illinois State Police said.
Bailey lost control of a black 1999 Chevrolet sedan, veered right across multiple lanes and hit a guardrail barrier, police said.
The impact caused Bailey's car to overturn and hit a red 2018 Lexus SUV driven by a 67-year-old Chicago man. The Lexus then struck a white 2012 Porsche sedan driven by a 39-year-old Dyer man.
Bailey was the only occupant of her car. The men in the other two vehicles weren't injured, police said.
Police diverted traffic off I-80 for several hours for investigation and cleanup.