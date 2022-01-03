FBI investigating robbery of BMO Harris Bank in Homewood

HOMEWOOD — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bank robbery that took place in Homewood on Monday morning, one of three that took place in the Chicago metropolitan area Monday.

A man robbed the BMO Harris Bank at 17600 S Halsted in front of the Walmart and Kohl's department store across from the Park Place Plaza outdoor shopping mall in south suburban Homewood at 10:47 a.m.

The FBI Chicago Office said in a news release that the man demanded money via a note, inferring that he had a weapon on him. He did not display a gun during the robbery.

He is described by witnesses as "a thin, Black male wearing a black face covering and a hooded sweatshirt."

The suspect remains at large.

The FBI is not releasing any further details on Homewood bank robbery at this time.

The bureau also investigating two other bank robberies that took place in the Chicago metro Monday. All three involved notes implying a weapon.

The BMO Harris Bank at 2413 75th St. in Woodridge in the west suburbs was robbed at 9:52 a.m. A PNC Bank at 873 N. Rush St in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood was robbed at 1:16 p.m.