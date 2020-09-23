Illinois communities prepare for possible closures, curfew after charges in death of Breonna Taylor announced

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Illinois communities have announced they are prepared to close off major roadways and implement curfews following the announcement of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor.

The Orland Park Police Department and the Dolton Police Department each made announcements out of an abundance of caution to prepare for potential civil unrest.

Taylor was killed by officers while she was sleeping in her Louisville home earlier this year. Officers were conducting a no-knock search warrant, and Taylor was killed when officers fired more than 20 shots after Taylor's boyfriend fired a weapon.

On Wednesday evening a Kentucky grand jury indicted one Louisville police officer for wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments, but no other charges were brought against the other two officers who had fired their weapons in Taylor’s residence.

Protests have since been held in Chicago, Louisville, New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., the Associated Press reported.