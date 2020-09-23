Illinois communities prepare for possible closures, curfew after charges in death of Breonna Taylor announced

Two Illinois communities have announced they are prepared to close off major roadways and implement curfews following the announcement of charges in the death of Breonna Taylor.
The Orland Park Police Department and the Dolton Police Department each made announcements out of an abundance of caution to prepare for potential civil unrest.
Taylor was killed by officers while she was sleeping in her Louisville home earlier this year. Officers were conducting a no-knock search warrant, and Taylor was killed when officers fired more than 20 shots after Taylor's boyfriend fired a weapon.
On Wednesday evening a Kentucky grand jury indicted one Louisville police officer for wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments, but no other charges were brought against the other two officers who had fired their weapons in Taylor’s residence.
Protests have since been held in Chicago, Louisville, New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Washington D.C., the Associated Press reported.
Indiana State Police and Illinois State Police both said there are no current or planned closures of local interstates or ramps. Communities along the Illinois-Indiana border such as Calumet City, Lansing, Crete and Hammond also said as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, all roadways remain open as usual and there are no expected shutdowns.
On Wednesday evening, the Dolton Police Department said it is prepared to close the expressway exit ramp at Sibley Boulevard and implement curfews if necessary.
“In light of the verdict (sic) in the Breonna Taylor case, the Dolton Police Department is prepared to activate measures to protect the community from potential civic unrest,” the police department wrote in a public announcement.
In addition, police have restricted access points to the Orland Square Mall, limiting entrance and exit ways to 149th Street and LaGrange Road and 94th Avenue and 151st Street, according to the Orland Park Police Department. There will also be an increased amount of police in business areas.
“Please note that the Orland Park Police Department has no indication that the Village of Orland Park may be targeted for any civil unrest and the actions being taken are simply out of an abundance of caution,” the news release said.
As of 8 p.m. NBC 5 Chicago reported that people were marching north on Michigan Avenue in Chicago after gathering at Millennium Park. Chicago trains and buses have been rerouted and have experienced delays in areas where protests are being held.
