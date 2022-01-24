Illinois driver's license facilities reopen for in-person service

Illinois driver's license facilities are open for business again this week, and one south suburban location has reopened after being closed for more than a year.

Secretary of State Jesse White said in a statement all facilities will reopen for in-person transactions after being shuttered Jan. 3 because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Facilities that have a Monday-Friday schedule reopened Monday, and those on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule will reopen Tuesday.

Masks and social distancing will continue to be enforced, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Heights Driver Services facility at 570 W. 209th St. will reopen Tuesday after being closed for repairs following a fire that caused severe damage in summer 2020.

During the closure, a temporary facility was open at nearby Prairie State College. That facility has now closed.

"The people of Chicago Heights and the surrounding area deserve to have their permanent facility back in operation," White said in the statement. "While I have been disappointed with the landlord's slow progress of the repairs and renovations to the facility, I am pleased to announce its reopening."