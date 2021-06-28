 Skip to main content
Illinois driver's licenses, ID cards valid through end of year
Illinois driver's licenses, ID cards valid through end of year

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

Illinois residents will not have to renew their driver's licenses or state identification cards until 2022, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Monday.

White said in a statement that expiration dates for the licenses and ID cards have been extended an additional five months from Aug. 1 to Jan. 1, 2022. That includes any documents originally set to expire between July and December.

The extension does not apply to commercial driver's license (CDL) and CDL learner permits.

White said the move was made "so customers do not need to rush into Drivers Services facilities, especially during hot weather."

He also noted many transactions can be handled online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com, including purchasing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card and renewing a driver's license and ID card, for those who are eligible.

