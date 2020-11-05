 Skip to main content
Illinois Facebook users may be eligible for payment
Illinois Facebook users may be eligible for payment

Photo 1/Zuckerberg mug (copy)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks last year at Georgetown University in Washington. Facebook is set to pay Illinois users hundreds of dollars each after settling a lawsuit over its use of facial recognition software.

 Nick Wass, file, Associated Press

If you have lived in Illinois in the last nine years and have a Facebook account, money could be coming your way.

The social media giant is reaching out in the wake of a class action lawsuit that claimed Facebook violated Illinois law by using its facial recognition software without users' consent.

While not admitting liability, Facebook has settled the lawsuit and set up a process to pay affected users between $200 and $400 each.

To be eligible to claim the money, users must have lived in Illinois for at least six months at any time since June 7, 2011.

Facebook said it has created a $650 million settlement fund and the actual payment amount will depend on the number of claims. Facebook said the fund also will be used to cover the costs of notifying potential claimants, to pay lawyers and to cover certain taxes.

The settlement also requires Facebook to turn off the "Facial Recognition" setting and disable face templates for affected users unless they opt back in.

Claims may be submitted at www.facebookbipaclassaction.com. Claim forms also are available by calling (844) 799-2417.

The deadline to file a claim is Nov. 23.

