Illinois making effort to reduce shoreline erosion

Illinois is undertaking two projects at Illinois Beach State Park it says will protect the Lake Michigan shoreline and be examples for projects intended to reduce wave-caused erosion and lessen the effects of climate change.

The park, in Zion in Lake County, contains prairie and wetland habitats and the last remaining natural shoreline in the state.

The state Department of Natural Resources is helming the work.

“This historic, ambitious project from IDNR and its partners is a commitment that Illinois will continue to tackle the effects of the climate crisis head on and work to build a cleaner, more sustainable Illinois for everyone to enjoy,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in an announcement issued last week by his office, the IDNR and the Illinois Capital Development Board, which is financing the project.

Some parts of the park’s shoreline have receded by as much as 100 feet in one year, according to the state.

The larger of the two projects is construction of a system to preserve 2.2 miles of the park’s shoreline. State officials believe the $73 million project to be the largest capital project in the history of the IDNR. Construction is set to begin in the spring.

The design seeks to guide and direct the movement of the sand rather than try to prevent its movement. The approach uses islands and submerged reef structures positioned in the lake rather than along the shore. The underwater structures are intended to block and reduce the erosive force of incoming waves, redirecting nearshore currents, and providing a new home to aquatic and avian species that live along the shoreline.

The solution was developed during more than a year of computer simulations and physical modeling. IDNR said the project will use about 250,000 tons of rock fill and armor material, creating 22 submerged and low-emergent stone breakwaters covering 12.2 acres of lakebed, and nearly 430,000 cubic yards of sand to replenish the shore.

“This approach reflects a broader change in the way shorelines are being protected around the globe,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said. “Our project explores new ground and sets new standards for what living shorelines can be and what we can achieve in the Great Lakes.”

The second project involves the installation of stone “rubble ridges” in Lake Michigan off the southern end of the Illinois Beach State Park coastline.

IDNR said crews finished constructing three 750-foot-long rubble ridges about 500 feet offshore in summer 2021. They're built of more than 10,000 tons of stones that were placed by a crane and are intended to lessen storm-wave impact.

The ridges are submerged to preserve the view from the shoreline. They also create fish habitat by offering small, protected pore spaces within the structures.

“From 2012 to 2020, a period coinciding with record-low to near record-high lake levels, the north unit of the park lost 670,570 cubic yards of sediment,” said Robin Mattheus, coastal geologist of the Illinois State Geological Survey. That quantity would fill about 50,000 dump trucks.

Scientists will carefully monitor the resulting rubble ridges during the next five years with support from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency. Their study will help inform coastal protection across the Great Lakes and may lead to better in-water habitat and more affordable shoreline-protection alternatives.

Construction of the rubble ridges is anticipated to cost $1.5 million.

To learn more about the projects, visit healthyportfutures.com/illinois-beach-state-park/.