Illinois minimum wage rising to $12 on Jan. 1

Illinois' minimum wage will rise another dollar to $12 an hour on Saturday.

The increase is the latest in the state's plan to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation to set that in motion in 2019, and this is the third annual increase.

Before the current phase-in, Illinois had not raised its minimum wage since going to $8.25 in 2010.

The city of Chicago has a $15 minimum wage for employers with 21 or more employees. The rate for smaller businesses is $14.

There is no change to the provision that allows employers to count gratuities to offset wages for workers who regularly receive tips, according to a news release. Those workers must be paid 60% of the hourly minimum wage, but if their wages plus tips are less than $12 an hour employers must pay the difference.

After the increase, Illinois will be tied for 11th in the nation with Virginia for highest minimum wage, according to the Labor Law Center. The top 10 states are: California, $15; Massachusetts, $14.25; New York, $13.20; New Jersey, $13; Arizona, $12.80; Maine, $12.75; Colorado, $12.56; Vermont, $12.55; Maryland, $12.50; and New Mexico, $11.50.