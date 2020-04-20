Illinois nursing home hit by coronavirus says 2nd staffer has died

Battiste had been in custody since his arrest in January 2019 in the shooting death of a man earlier that month. He was being held without bond. According to Chicago police at the time, Battiste and a 55-year-old man had been arguing over garbage in a hallway of an apartment building when Battiste allegedly retrieved a handgun from his apartment, returned and shot the man in the head.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

As of late Sunday, the sheriff's office said 194 detainees with “mild-to-moderate” COVID-19 were being treated by the county-operated hospital, located at the jail, with another 21 being treated at area hospitals.