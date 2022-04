Illinois State Police help arrest teens after Chicago carjacking

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police helped Chicago police arrest three teens after a carjacking in Chicago on Saturday morning.

At about 5:44 a.m. Saturday, state police troopers located a vehicle that was stolen during a Chicago carjacking less than an hour earlier. Troopers initiated a traffic stop in the northbound lane of I-94 near 33rd street in Chicago. The driver sped away, but state police were able to stop the vehicle at Tilden and Aberdeen Street.

According to State Police, six individuals were taken into custody, as was a firearm. One person was treated for minor injuries but has been released.

Troopers arrested Noah T. Ransom, Dallas A. Johns Jr. and Vernon Gipson, all 18 and from Chicago. Three 17-year-old passengers were also charged and released to their guardians, according to police.

Johns and Gipson have been charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle. Ransom has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding and unlawful use of a weapon.

