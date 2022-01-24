Illinois State Trooper, woman found shot dead in car

An Illinois State Trooper and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Chicago early Monday afternoon.
At about 1:25 p.m. Monday, police found off-duty Illinois State Trooper Antonio Alvarez and Amanda Alvarez, a 31-year old woman from Chicago, dead in a non-department vehicle on 11000 Avenue E on Chicago's far South Side, just blocks across the state line from north Hammond.
Both suffered gunshot wounds.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced both Antonio and Amanda Alvarez dead at the scene.
"Trooper Alvarez was 30 years old and a three-year veteran of the Illinois State Police," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "Chicago Police Department is handling the death investigation, and any additional information will be released by CPD."
Joseph S. Pete
Business Reporter
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
