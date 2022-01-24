 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois State Trooper, woman found shot dead in car
An Illinois State Trooper and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Chicago early Monday afternoon.

At about 1:25 p.m. Monday, police found off-duty Illinois State Trooper Antonio Alvarez and Amanda Alvarez, a 31-year old woman from Chicago, dead in a non-department vehicle on 11000 Avenue E on Chicago's far South Side, just blocks across the state line from north Hammond.

Both suffered gunshot wounds.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced both Antonio and Amanda Alvarez dead at the scene.

"Trooper Alvarez was 30 years old and a three-year veteran of the Illinois State Police," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "Chicago Police Department is handling the death investigation, and any additional information will be released by CPD."

